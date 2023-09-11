Former probation officer charged with felony after allegedly having sex with his parolee - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A former probation officer with the Idaho Department of Correction has been charged after allegedly having sex with a parolee.

Kade Hymas, 34, has been charged with felony sexual contact with a prisoner.

The incident allegedly happened in early September 2022. The case was filed in Fremont County in December 2022. A summons for Hymas was issued to show up in court, according to court records, and he was not arrested.

According to court documents filed by Idaho State Police, an investigator for the Idaho Department of Correction interviewed a then-21-year-old woman who was on probation with IDOC in September 2022.

She told investigators she was in contact with her probation officer who she identified as Hymas. He reportedly invited her to visit him on the weekend of Sept. 2, 2022, through Sept 4, 2022, court documents said.

She thought Hymas was attempting to do something nice for her to help her relieve stress and get outdoors.

She told investigators she and Hymas drove their cars to Walmart in Rexburg, where she parked and left her car to join Hymas. She said they then drove to the Ashton area. She said she thought his family members would be there; however, none were there, court documents said.

The woman described the location as an “off-road” site with a camper that would sleep about four people.

In the evening, while sitting around a fire, Hymas began talking about how he was attracted to and interested in her, court documents said.

She told investigators she thought it was weird and uncomfortable.

The parolee said Hymas had mentioned there was an extra bed if she wanted to stay and it was already late. Hymas never ended up pulling the extra bed out, so he reportedly told her to get in a bed, and Hymas then got in the bed with her.

She said he was kissing her that night and the following morning, they had sex, court documents said.

She reported Hymas did not use physical force or indicate having sex with him would affect her case in any manner.

She did not feel good the next day, documents said. Throughout the weekend, Hymas texted her and, at one point, reportedly wrote, “nobody can know about this.”

Hymas told her not to tell her counselor about their encounter, documents said. She added Hymas indicated it would be “disadvantageous for him if people learned of their encounter.”

The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to IDOC and a spokesman confirmed Hymas was a probation and parole officer with the department from May 16, 2022 to Sept. 17, 2022.

“We cannot provide the reason for his separation without a release of information from Kade,” IDOC said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Hymas worked for Probation and Parole District 7 based in Idaho Falls. IDOC added they do not comment on personnel matters.

Court documents did not have anything written about Hymas’s side of the story. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to his lawyer, Joshua Garner, for comment. Garner told EastIdahoNews.com that, at this time, they will not be issuing a statement.

Hymas had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 6, but that hearing was waived. He is scheduled for an arraignment in District Court at the Fremont County courthouse on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.

Though Hymas has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.