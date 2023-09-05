Four people who were killed in ID-33 crash have been identified - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — The four people who were killed in a head-on collision Friday night on Idaho Highway 33 have been identified.

EastIdahoNews.com was referred to a family spokeswoman by Teton County Coroner Theresa Lerch to reveal the identities.

RELATED | Head-on crash on Highway 33 claims 4 lives

Jennifer Gardner, a family friend to the victims, said those that died in the crash include Jennifer Blaine, 46, of Mantua, Utah, Emily Blaine Leavitt, 22, of Kaysville, Utah, Zachary Leavitt, 24, of Kaysville, Utah and Denali Blaine, 11, of Mantua, Utah.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. The driver of a 2022 Tesla — Jennifer Blaine — was eastbound on ID-33 at milepost 125, west of Driggs, when the vehicle crossed the center line, according to Idaho State Police.

A 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old man from Rexburg, was westbound on ID-33 when it was hit by the Tesla. The Rexburg man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Blaine and her three passengers all died at the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for eight hours while crews worked to clear the scene, ISP said.

Drivers and passengers were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

According to KUTV in Utah, Zachary and Emily Leavitt were a husband and wife, who were traveling together in Idaho with Emily’s mother, Jennifer Blaine and Emily’s little sister Denali.