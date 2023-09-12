Air ambulance responds to severe crash near Teton - East Idaho News

TETON – A large number of law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene of a severe crash at milepost 103 on U.S. Highway 33 in Teton.

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

It’s not yet clear what happened or how many vehicles are involved — but it appears to involve a head-on collision.

The crash was severe enough that an air ambulance responded to the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com is expecting more details to be released soon and will update this article.