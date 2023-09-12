Air ambulance responds to severe crash near Teton - East Idaho News

Air ambulance responds to severe crash near TetonPublished at | Updated at
TETON – A large number of law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene of a severe crash at milepost 103 on U.S. Highway 33 in Teton.
The crash happened around noon Tuesday.
It’s not yet clear what happened or how many vehicles are involved — but it appears to involve a head-on collision.
The crash was severe enough that an air ambulance responded to the scene.
