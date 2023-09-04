Here are the winners of the Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt.

Last week, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media. It was a close call in every single category!

This competition has produced some of the best foods at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Winners will be chosen from four categories: Fairest of Them All, Sweetest of Them All, Best New Entrée, and Best New Sweet Item. Winners will receive a banner to hang in their booth declaring them the 2023 champions and have the honor of displaying the Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week.

Local media representatives tasted each entry and judge it based on appearance and taste. To make their voices heard, the People’s Choice was selected by the public.

This competition has become increasingly competitive and fun for all!

Here are the 2023 winners:

Fairest Of Them All – Sweet

1st place – Sweet Temptations / Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

2nd place – Camille’s Crepes / Strawberry Colada Crepe

3rd place – Camille’s Crepes / Cheesecake Crepe

Fairest Of Them All – Entrée

1st place – Smokin B’s / The Whole Dam Farm

2nd place – CR Fish N Things / Smoked Salmon Bagel

3rd place – Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Hog On A Log

Best New – Entrée

1st place – La Casita Mexican Food / Spicy Pork Paradise

2nd place – Mexican Crazy Corn / Crazy Corn Salad

3rd place – Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Mad Mac

Best New – Sweet

1st place – Creamy Creations / It's Better At The Fair Cake

2nd place – Sweet Temptations / Strawberry Temptress

3rd place – Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice / Hula Barbie

2023 People’s Choice Award