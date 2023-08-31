Kaitlyn and Kalama eat themselves to sleep to give you fair food recommendations - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Few things were as highly anticipated at the Eastern Idaho State Fair food judging than the deep-fried watermelon.

After tasting it, many of the 50 or so members of local media were left baffled by the science behind frying something that is made up mostly of water.

For the second year in a row, Kaitlyn Hart and I were honored to represent EastIdahoNews.com at the food judging — and this time, we came prepared with Tupperware and cooler bags.

Kaitlyn Hart and Kalama Hines, before the judging began. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

After a little over two hours, we had sampled all seven entrants into the Fairest of Them All-Entree competition. And following discussion, we agreed that the Smoked Salmon Bagel, from CR Fish N Things, was our personal favorite.

The Smoked Salmon Bagel | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Although the smoked salmon was delicious, it was the dill cream cheese along with the everything bagel that made the dish our favorite.

But there were roughly 20 judges in our competition. And when all the votes were tallied, it was, to little surprise, that the Whole Dam Fam, from Smokin’ B’s, was once again named the Fairest of Them All.

The Whole Dam Farm | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

As the name would suggest, the Whole Dam Farm is a massive plate of food offered as a family meal. It includes a bed of french fries, topped with mac and cheese, pulled pork, smoked brisket, and smoked chicken.

The Smoked Salmon Bagel finished second in the voting. In third was the Hog on a Log, from Blackhawk BBQ.

Hog on a Log | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

This fair-tastic offering features massive chunks of smoked pork on a skewer and covered in sauce. It is a personal favorite of my 12-year-old son, who eats one at the fair every year.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Although those were the entrees that placed in the judging, all were delicious.

The Garlic Truffle Tortato, from Tortatoes, was an incredible crunchy swirled potato chip topped with truffle aioli, while the Cowboy Burger, from Billman’s Catering, was just as good — with its combination of hamburger patties and thin-sliced ham steak. The Carne Asada Fires, from La Casita Mexican Food, was just another perfect example of fair fare, in all its unhealthy glory.

Cowboy Burger

Garlic Truffle Tortato

Carne Asada Fries | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Blackhawk also entered one of its most popular menu items — the Warhawk.

This monstrous sandwich is stacked high with a full pound of pulled pork, smoked sausage, nacho cheese and jalapenos. Like the Whole Dam Farm, it would probably work best as a couple’s meal.

While Kaitlyn and I judged only the Fairest of Them All-Entree competition, we were also lucky enough to get our hands on some of the other competition entrants.

The Spicy Pork Paradise — a birria taco place — from La Casita, was incredible, and rivaled anything else we tried all day. And the Pig Wings, from Pig Wings and Things, were up there as well.

Pig Wings and slaw | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Pig Wings and Things was also responsible for the deep-fried watermelon — which now, hours later, is still confusing. They were definitely tasty, and something that fair-goers should try, but also something that you would only find at a fair.

Deep-fried watermelon | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The day’s winners also included:

Sweet Temptaions, with their Pumpkin Whoopie Pie, for Fairest of Them All-Sweet

La Casita Mexican Food, with their Spicy Pork Paradise, for Best New Entree

Creamy Creations, for their It’s Better At The Fair Cake, for Best New Sweet

And Blackhawk BBQ, whose Warhawk Sandwich won People’s Choice Award

When all was said and eaten, Kaitlyn and I were once again overly full — so much so that Kaitlyn quickly fell asleep after returning to the office.

Kaitlyn Hart in a food-induced stupor after judging food at the fair. | EastIdahoNews.com employee who shall remain unnamed

But was worth it to test so many of the delicious food offerings available at the 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair, which opens Friday.

