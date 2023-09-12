 Here is who is running for office in Salmon and Leadore on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News
Here is who is running for office in Salmon and Leadore on Nov. 7

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

LEMHI COUNTY – Election season is coming up and Lemhi County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Lemhi County includes the cities of Salmon and Leadore. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.

Salmon

Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Leo Marshall is not running for re-election.

  • Jim Bockelman
  • Todd Nelson

City Council (3 seats available)

  • Russell Chinske (incumbent)
  • Wayne Tallmadge
  • Gene Gittleson
  • Neal James (incumbent)
  • Robin Phillips

Leadore

Mayor

  • Dale Peterson (incumbent)

    • City Council (3 seats available)

    • Jennifer Piippo

