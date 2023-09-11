 Here's who's running for city races in Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan, Mud Lake and Lewisville - East Idaho News
Here’s who’s running for city races in Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan, Mud Lake and Lewisville

Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

JeffersonCountyCourthouse
Jefferson County Courthouse | EastIdahoNews.com file photo from 2018

RIGBY — Election season is coming up and Jefferson County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Jefferson County includes the cities of Rigby, Menan, Lewisville, Roberts, Mud Lake and Ririe. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.

Rigby

City Council (three seats)

  • Douglas Burke (incumbent)
  • Aliza King (incumbent)
  • Roarke Burke (incumbent)
  • Timothy Howe
  • Tonya Hillman
  • Theron Andrus
  • Reed Stone
  • Roger Kent Stone

Menan

Mayor

Current mayor Tad Haight is not seeking re-election.

  • Nathan Bronson

City Council (two seats)

  • Troy Hanson (incumbent)
  • Brian Storms (incumbent)
  • Victor Cammans
  • Danielle Andrew

Lewisville

City Council (two seats)

  • Blake Ball (incumbent)
  • Brigham Briggs (incumbent)

Roberts

Mayor

  • Robert BJ Berlin (incumbent)

City Council (two seats)

  • Edidt Ramirez Sanchez

Mud Lake

Mayor

  • Sherry Locascio

City Council (two seats)

  • Bill Locascio
  • Brian Hawkes

Ririe

Mayor

  • Howard Kimmel

City Council (two seats)

  • Robert Johnson

