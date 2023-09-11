Here's who's running for city races in Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan, Mud Lake and Lewisville - East Idaho News

Here’s who’s running for city races in Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan, Mud Lake and LewisvillePublished at | Updated at
RIGBY — Election season is coming up and Jefferson County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.
Jefferson County includes the cities of Rigby, Menan, Lewisville, Roberts, Mud Lake and Ririe. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.
Rigby
City Council (three seats)
- Douglas Burke (incumbent)
- Aliza King (incumbent)
- Roarke Burke (incumbent)
- Timothy Howe
- Tonya Hillman
- Theron Andrus
- Reed Stone
- Roger Kent Stone
Menan
Mayor
Current mayor Tad Haight is not seeking re-election.
- Nathan Bronson
City Council (two seats)
- Troy Hanson (incumbent)
- Brian Storms (incumbent)
- Victor Cammans
- Danielle Andrew
Lewisville
City Council (two seats)
- Blake Ball (incumbent)
- Brigham Briggs (incumbent)
Roberts
Mayor
- Robert BJ Berlin (incumbent)
City Council (two seats)
- Edidt Ramirez Sanchez
Mud Lake
Mayor
- Sherry Locascio
City Council (two seats)
- Bill Locascio
- Brian Hawkes
Ririe
Mayor
- Howard Kimmel
City Council (two seats)
- Robert Johnson