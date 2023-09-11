Here's who's running for city races in Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan, Mud Lake and Lewisville - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Election season is coming up and Jefferson County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Jefferson County includes the cities of Rigby, Menan, Lewisville, Roberts, Mud Lake and Ririe. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.

Rigby

City Council (three seats)

Douglas Burke (incumbent)

Aliza King (incumbent)

Roarke Burke (incumbent)

Timothy Howe

Tonya Hillman

Theron Andrus

Reed Stone

Roger Kent Stone

Menan

Mayor

Current mayor Tad Haight is not seeking re-election.

Nathan Bronson

City Council (two seats)

Troy Hanson (incumbent)

Brian Storms (incumbent)

Victor Cammans

Danielle Andrew

Lewisville

City Council (two seats)

Blake Ball (incumbent)

Brigham Briggs (incumbent)

Roberts

Mayor

Robert BJ Berlin (incumbent)

City Council (two seats)

Edidt Ramirez Sanchez

Mud Lake

Mayor

Sherry Locascio

City Council (two seats)

Bill Locascio

Brian Hawkes

Ririe

Mayor

Howard Kimmel

City Council (two seats)