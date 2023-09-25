Idaho's 'fastest-growing credit union' opening new location. Here's where it will be - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Frontier Credit Union.

MERIDIAN – Frontier Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of their new branch in Meridian.

Join them for their grand opening on October 27 at 3087 West Milano Drive. There will be a ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m. and celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are excited to expand our presence and serve even more members in this growing community,” said Frontier CEO Dan Thurman. “We are looking forward to making a positive impact and creating memorable experiences for our customers in the Treasure Valley.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our services to the vibrant community of Meridian and the Treasure Valley. We can’t wait to serve our customers and build better lives!” said Meridian branch manager Christina Fanter.

Local vendors will be on-hand with free food for the public.