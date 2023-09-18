Juvenile killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on I-15 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:25 a.m. on southbound I15 near mile post 99 in Bingham County.

A vehicle occupied by three juveniles was traveling northbound on I-15 when it left the right shoulder, crossed back over the northbound lanes, left the median shoulder and rolled. The vehicle came to rest in the southbound lanes.

A 2022 Ram Promaster, driven by a 65 year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound when it struck the rolled-vehicle.

Two of the juvenile occupants were transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. One juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the scene. All three were not wearing seat-belts.

The driver of the Promaster was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seat-belt.

The southbound lanes of I15 from milepost 108 to 99 were blocked for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.