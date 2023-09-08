Local bridal 'institution' closing after decades in downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A business that has been around for generations where mothers, daughters, and families have come to buy beautiful dresses and nice suits, will be closing.

Treasure’s Formal Bridal and Tux is in the heart of downtown Idaho Falls off Shoup Avenue. It’s in a brick building and has three levels inside. There are wedding dresses galore, prom dresses, tuxes, and so much more. There’s even a big runway on the third floor for a bride-to-be to check out the dresses she tries on.

Treasure Johnston has been the owner of the business for over 35 years and she plans on retiring.

“I want to spend more time with my husband. He’s had some health issues and I want to spend every minute I can with him. I love him,” she told EastIdahoNews.com.

Her husband, Lee Johnston, has been a great support and always helped her with her endeavors 100% of the way.

“He is the most wonderful person in the world. He loves children, and he loves people. He is so mild-mannered. I am the loudmouth!” Johnston laughed.

Johnston sat in a chair inside her business, smiling and telling stories as EastIdahoNews.com interviewed her. Her coworker Kathy Reed joined her. People often think the two are related because of the hilarious banter they have between them. The feeling inside the store makes you want to stay because it’s welcoming and fun.

The runway area where brides get to look at their dresses. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Sharing memories

Reed is the manager at Treasure’s Formal Bridal and Tux. She has worn many hats as she has decorated the business and has been the window dresser. She’s worked for Johnston for the last 17 years.

She holds wonderful memories of the store.

“When you get thank you notes from your customers and they tell you what a special experience they had here, that’s when you know you are doing your job. We don’t just do our job to sell something. Here, we do our job with our hearts,” Reed said. “The association that I have had with the customers…I will miss it tremendously.”

Johnston has enjoyed her time throughout the years, too, spending countless hours at the store, doing what she loves.

“I loved working with brides…we have just had a good run,” she said. “I have so many favorite memories.”

Some of those favorite memories include helping girls get ready for their quinceañeras and picking out dresses. A quinceañera is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday. It has cultural roots in Mexico and is celebrated by girls throughout Latin America.

Johnston and her staff would often get invited to the quinceañeras.

“I love quinceañeras. I love Hispanic music. I love dancing,” Johnston said.

She is so grateful for the people and the customers she has met throughout her life at her business.

“We love them. The joy they brought to our lives. I can’t even tell you how many people I have met in here and interacted with and have gone to their wedding, their quinceañera, or their communion, or their baptism. We have just loved every minute of what we have done here,” she said.

This is the third floor inside Treasure’s Formal Bridal and Tux. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

When will the store close?

As for when the store will specifically close, it’s still up in the air but will most likely be by the end of September or October. The building and the business are up for sale.

“You don’t necessarily have to buy them together. The options are open. The most important thing I think that we want to do is probably sell the building,” Reed said.

There have been people calling Treasure’s Formal Bridal and Tux that have been interested in buying. If anyone is interested, they can talk to Reed.

“That’s our plan right now, until we get the offer that we want on it and then we will go from there. We do have things in the works. It’s just a matter of time,” she said.

There’s a major sale inside the store, too and still a lot to choose from.

“Right now, it’s up to 50% off on all the prom and mothers dresses. The main floor is all 50% off. The suits are also at a discount downstairs. Bridal is up to 50% off (but) not all,” Reed said.

The outside of Treasure’s Formal Bridal and Tux. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

A thank you to customers

The announcement of the business closing hasn’t been easy. Customers have shared how much they adore Johnston and her staff. Generations have come through and expressed how they have enjoyed coming in.

“We just don’t know how many people have been coming in saying, ‘I bought my wedding dress here 30 years ago, now I am here with my granddaughter!’ or ‘I am here with my daughter.’ A lady told me the other day, ‘Treasure’s is an institution! And now it’s going to be gone! It’s been through our whole family,'” Reed said.

As for Johnston, she has had many emotions about seeing her business come to a close, but it has been everything that she has ever hoped for. She is thankful to her customers and coworkers.

“Lots of tears. Lots of tears. But my husband now is number one,” she said. “We have had so much enjoyment. I couldn’t have asked for a better life. I couldn’t.”