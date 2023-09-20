Local drug charges dismissed for Dunn after federal indictment by grand jury - East Idaho News

BURLEY — Local drug charges have been dismissed against former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn, 68, after he was indicted on federal drug charges by a grand jury Friday.

According to court records the following Bonneville County charges have now been dismissed: felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

This comes after a grand jury indicted Dunn on one federal count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

RELATED | Former prosecutor federally indicted on hard drugs charges

Dunn was supposed to appear in court Wednesday for a motion hearing on the local charges, but that has also been canceled.

Robin Dunn | Bonneville County Jail

EastIdahoNews.com learned Dunn was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Rigby by federal agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. They were supported by detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

He was then booked into the Cassia County Jail, and according to the inmate roster, is still there as of Tuesday.

RELATED | New details emerge about drug charges against former prosecutor Robin Dunn as he appears in court

Background of the case

In February, Dunn was arrested in Bonneville County and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance.

Officers were called to a restaurant parking lot in Idaho Falls around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 for a report of a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who appeared under the influence and unsafe to drive, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com in February.

RELATED | Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn arrested on drug charges

Police arrived at the restaurant and found the car running with keys in the ignition and two people inside.

“An Idaho Falls Police K9 trained and certified in narcotics detection conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and positively indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” Clements said. “The occupants were both detained at that time.”

Dunn, the passenger in the vehicle, was reportedly in possession of approximately 60 counterfeit pills, commonly known as “dirty thirties” which contain fentanyl, according to Clements. He also allegedly had eight Xanax pills and four Alprazolam pills, which are controlled substances and require a prescription.

During his preliminary hearing in May, the arresting officer said Dunn claimed to be with a client named Vivian Exler, and they were going over evidence for an upcoming trial. Officers also testified that during a later search of the car, they found a check made out to Exler from Dunn for a total of $7,900.

He was released from jail on bond for the local charges on Feb. 21.

Dunn worked as the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney for 34 years before retiring in 2016. Dunn was the city attorney for Roberts and Ririe until March 2023.

He also served as the Rigby city attorney for nearly three decades before stepping down at the end of last year to “redirect his career,” The Jefferson Star reported.