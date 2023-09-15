Former prosecutor federally indicted on hard drugs charges - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A former county prosecutor, who also worked as a city attorney, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday after he reportedly distributed hard drugs in eastern Idaho. He was serving as a municipal attorney when the alleged drug distribution occurred.

Robin Dwain Dunn, 68, was indicted on one federal count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced in a news release Friday.

According to the release, from June 2022 to Feb. 19, 2023, “Dunn conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in eastern Idaho.”

The indictment also alleged Dunn “knowingly and intentionally possessed fentanyl and methamphetamine, intending to distribute it to others” in October and November 2022.

EastIdahoNews.com learned Dunn was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Rigby by federal agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. They were supported by detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

He was then booked into the Cassia County Jail.

Dunn is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Monday, Sept. 18, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale.

If convicted, Dunn could face up to 80 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and at least three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francis Zebari and Christopher Atwood are prosecuting the case.

In February, Dunn was arrested in Bonneville County and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Officers were called to a restaurant parking lot in Idaho Falls around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 for a report of a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who appeared under the influence and unsafe to drive, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com in February.

Police arrived at the restaurant and found the car running with keys in the ignition and two people inside.

“An Idaho Falls Police K9 trained and certified in narcotics detection conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and positively indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” Clements said. “The occupants were both detained at that time.”

Dunn, the passenger in the vehicle, was reportedly in possession of approximately 60 counterfeit pills, commonly known as “dirty thirties” which contain fentanyl, according to Clements. He also allegedly had eight Xanax pills and four Alprazolam pills, which are controlled substances and require a prescription.

During his preliminary hearing in May, the arresting officer said Dunn claimed to be with a client named Vivian Exler and they were going over evidence for an upcoming trial. Officers also testified that during a later search of the car, they found a check made out to Exler from Dunn for a total of $7,900.

He was released from jail on bond for the local charges on Feb. 21.

Dunn worked as the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney for 34 years before retiring in 2016. Dunn was the city attorney for Roberts and Ririe until March 2023.

He also served as the Rigby city attorney for nearly three decades before stepping down at the end of last year to “redirect his career,” The Jefferson Star reported.

EastIdahoNews.com contacted Dunn’s law office multiple times for comment, but nobody answered the phone.

Dunn is due to appear in court next week for the local charges against him.