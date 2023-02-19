Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn arrested on drug charges

IDAHO FALLS — A former Jefferson County Prosecutor who currently serves as the City Attorney for Roberts and Ririe was arrested Saturday night in Idaho Falls on drug charges.

Robin Dunn, 67, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Officers were called to the Shari’s parking lot on West Broadway Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who appeared under the influence and unsafe to drive, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Police arrived at the restaurant and found the car running with keys in the ignition and two people inside.

“An Idaho Falls Police K9 trained and certified in narcotics detection conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and positively indicated the presence narcotics inside the vehicle,” Clements says. “The occupants were both detained at that time.”

Dunn, the passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of approximately 60 counterfeit pills commonly known as “dirty thirties” which contain fentanyl, according to Clements. He also allegedly had eight Xanax pills and four Alprazolam pills, which are controlled substances and require a prescription.

Dunn is the City Attorney for Roberts and Ririe. He served as the Rigby City Attorney for nearly three decades before stepping down at the end of last year to “redirect his career,” The Jefferson Star reported.

He worked as the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for 34 years before retiring in 2016.

The woman in the driver’s seat has not been charged. Dunn remained in the Bonneville County Jail as of Sunday morning. He is expected to appear in court on the drug charges this week.