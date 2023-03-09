‘Done with Dunn’: Roberts to hire new city attorney — Ammon’s mayor

ROBERTS — Former Jefferson County prosecutor Robin Dunn, has been let go from his part-time position as Roberts city attorney after being charged with a felony and misdemeanors regarding alleged fentanyl use.

Roberts Mayor BJ Berlin tells EastIdahoNews.com after having a private conversation with Dunn, the city has decided to let him go as city attorney.

The new city attorney is expected to be Sean Coletti, a municipal lawyer and the mayor of Ammon.

RELATED | Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn arrested on drug charges

“Mr. Dunn just came to visit me recently and to apologize, and we had a personal discussion that I won’t disclose much about. But basically, he is no longer our attorney,” Berlin says. “At our next city council meeting, we will be appointing Sean Coletti and his firm as the city’s legal counsel.”

Dunn is seemingly still the city attorney for Ririe, pending a review by the City Council at their next meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m., according to city officials. He served as the Rigby city attorney for nearly three decades before stepping down at the end of last year to “redirect his career,” The Jefferson Star reported.

He also worked as the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney for 34 years before retiring in 2016.

RELATED | Jefferson prosecuting attorney retires after 34 years

“When that first came about, it was kind of a ‘wow what do we do now?’ Ririe also used Mr. Dunn, and we both, both of us mayors, have had a long relationship with Mr. Dunn. He’s a good guy, but … we have to set our feelings personally for him aside and do what’s best for the city,” Berlin said. “We did a little looking around and seeing what we needed to do, but it was pretty apparent that we needed to make a change.”

Dunn was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers on Feb. 18.

RELATED | New details emerge about drug charges against former prosecutor Robin Dunn as he appears in court

Police reports show officers were called to Shari’s restaurant on Broadway Street around 8:45 p.m. after a report of a possible DUI/narcotics situation.

When they arrived, they found Dunn and a woman, identified as Vivian Exler, inside a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped spot.

Court records show Exler is currently facing a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Madison County. Court records show Dunn is her attorney in the case.

Officers found a “red straw with a burnt end on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat,” and an “opened roll of aluminum foil on the rear passenger seat,” according to court documents.

Dunn was asked to exit the car for a search to be done. According to the police report, the officer found an “unknown object in his right pants pocket, which was approximately four inches long and had a hard edge.”

The officer wrote in the police report that they “manipulated the object from outside Dunn’s pants until I felt confident it was not a dangerous weapon.”

Police also found a package of Narcan in Dunn’s upper shirt pocket, a clear baggie containing several fentanyl pills, commonly known as “dirty 30s,” and crumpled-up aluminum foil in his front left pants pocket.

During a search of the car, officers found two 3×3 inch clear Ziplock baggies and a torch.

Officers asked Dunn if he had any more illegal items on him, to which Dunn said no. Officers told him he would soon be searched at the jail and could face additional charges if they found him lying.

Dunn then admitted to having illegal items in his boot, where police found approximately 30 more “dirty 30s” and several pills identified as Xanax and Alprazolam.

Dunn and Exler were then taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where Dunn was booked and bail was set to $30,000. Exler has not been charged in connection to the incident.

Dunn has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 4.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Dunn Law Offices for comment and has not received a response.