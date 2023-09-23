Local elementary school receives national recognition for academic excellence - East Idaho News

Fremont County Joint District’s Teton Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School, a distinction it earned for being an “exemplary high performing” school.

It was the only Idaho school — among 353 nationwide — to receive the honor, which is based on a school’s progress in closing assessment achievement gaps or for its overall academic progress.

“I’m delighted to congratulate Teton Elementary School today and I’m so excited that the U.S. Department of Education is raising the profile of an Idaho school that’s going the extra mile to make the difference for their students and community,” Debbie Critchfield, the state superintendent, said. “National recognition is always exciting, and I hope that everyone at Teton is taking a moment to celebrate their well-earned place in the spotlight today.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the 2023 National Blue Ribbon honorees “set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education.”

“The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally,” Cardona said in a press release.

This is the program’s 40th cohort, and to date, it’s bestowed about 10,000 awards on more than 9,700 schools, which often have a blue ribbon flag at their entryway or on their flagpole as a “symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.” Top education officials across the country are invited to nominate schools each year.

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon School award and to access a complete list of 2023 award winners, visit this website.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 20, 2023