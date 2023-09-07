Man arrested in armed robbery of American Falls bank - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A Mountain Home man was arrested on suspicion of robbing The Bank of Commerce in American Falls.

Steven James Parker, 49, was arrested in Boise on Wednesday, American Falls Police said in a news release. Ada County authorities stopped Parker in the vehicle he was seen in near the armed robbery. The vehicle was earlier described as a 2008 to 2010 blue Ford F250 with no plates.

On Friday around 4 p.m., the bank on Tyhee Avenue was robbed by a man in a mask, hat and sunglasses. Police say Parker ran west from the bank on Roosevelt Street and later got into the pickup truck.

A man police say was Steven James Parker robbed a bank in American Falls on Friday. | American Falls Police Department

Parker is being charged with felony robbery and being a persistent violator. He also faces a deadly weapon enhancement.

“The American Falls Police Department would like to thank the public for the tips and information they provided,” according to the news release. “The American Falls Police Department would also like to thank Power County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, FBI and the Ada County Task Force who assisted with the investigation.”

Parker was booked into the Ada County Jail on the warrant with a $750,000 bond.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

