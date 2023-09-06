Murder suspect appears in court, expected to go to trial in October - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of murder appeared in court Tuesday morning and is expected to head to trial in October.

Mark Bent, 42, has been charged with felony first-degree murder for the shooting death of 23-year-old Nikolas Todd Bird in September 2022.

RELATED | Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder

RELATED | Man pleads not guilty to murder after reportedly posting a confession on Facebook

On Tuesday, Bent appeared in Bonneville County court before District Judge Michael Whyte for a pre-trial conference. He appeared in a tan colored jumpsuit and shackles.

The hearing lasted approximately two minutes. Bent’s public defender, John Thomas, had told Whyte he was “diligently preparing for trial.”

Whyte had asked Bent if he had any questions and Bent had answered, “No, your honor.”

Bent is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2 at the Bonneville County courthouse. It is scheduled for seven days.

Background on the case

On the night of Sept. 3, 2022, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a shooting on Clair View Lane in Idaho Falls.

A caller told dispatchers a man was “laying in the street, and a full-size truck just left the area.”

The victim, later identified as Bird, had “several gunshot wounds and was transported to EIRMC where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Court documents say around 11 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a man who said he was Mark Bent and he was turning himself in.

He told police he “shot someone” and identified that person as “Nik Bird” before telling officers he was at the Albertsons on 17th Street and there was a gun in his truck.

Later, officers were alerted Bent had seemingly posted a confession on his Facebook page after the shooting.

Click here to read more about the story.

In the post, Bent states, “I am saddened to say that I have committed some serious crimes today that will put me in jail for the rest of my life.”