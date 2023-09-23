New urgent care clinic opens at Portneuf Medical Plaza in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Portneuf Health.

POCATELLO — Portneuf Health announced the opening of a new urgent care clinic at the Portneuf Medical Plaza in Northgate on Friday.

Located at 2850 Olympus Drive, Portneuf Health Now will provide walk-in care and treatments for non-emergent care needs, including respiratory illness symptoms and minor injuries. The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends until 6 p.m., beginning Thursday, Sept. 14.

“We are pleased to offer expanded services to the community with walk-in urgent care clinic capabilities at Portneuf Health Now,” said Jordan Herget, CEO of Portneuf Health. “The new clinic will provide community members with more convenient options for care that are close to home. With this urgent care, we can offer our patients the right care at the right time and the right place.”

Portneuf Health Now provides walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 3-months and older. Conditions treated include fever, cold and flu, minor cuts that may need stitches, sprains and strains, possible broken bones or simple fractures, vomiting and diarrhea. COVID-19, flu and strep testing are also available. The clinic will offer online registration and bill-pay, allowing patents to check-in from a mobile device and keeping them updated about their scheduled arrival time.

The clinic will operate as a seamless extension of Portneuf Medical Center. In cases where follow-up care is needed, patients will have a fast-track option to see a Portneuf Medical Group provider or an affiliated specialist.

Members of the media and the public are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at Portneuf Health Now on Thursday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the clinic opening with Portneuf team members and the community.

To learn more, visit portneuf.org.