One dead, another hospitalized after crash in Boise County - East Idaho News

BOISE COUNTY — An Arizona man is dead after a UTV crash in western Idaho, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police say the 54-year-old man was driving a side-by-side UTV near Clear Creek Lodge just before 1 a.m. on Saturday when the crash occurred. He was traveling with a passenger, a 49-year-old woman.

“They failed to negotiate a sharp corner and drove 20 feet into a ravine,” police said in the news release.

The driver died at the scene. His passenger, also from Arizona, was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.