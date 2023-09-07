One man dead after being shot by police during altercation - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A man is dead after being shot by police officers during an altercation in Fort Hall.

The Fort Hall Police Department responded to a home on Sheepskin Road on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Officers were told a man was knocking on the door of the home and refusing to leave.

The responding officer arrived on scene, searched the area and discovered a male with a knife in his hand standing next to the house, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The officer gave him several commands to drop the knife and the individual refused. The officer deployed his taser on the suspect, which failed to incapacitate him.

A second officer arrived on scene and the suspect charged the officer with a knife. After several attempts were made to get the suspect to drop the knife, the officer discharged his firearm at the suspect, according to the release.

The officers attempted life saving measures, and emergency medical services were called to the scene, but the suspect succumbed to his injuries.

The tribes will not be releasing the name of the suspect, “out of respect for the family,” according to tribal spokeswoman Echo Marshall. He was from Fort Hall.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.