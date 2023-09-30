Part of Highway 26 near Ririe to close Monday for pipe installation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will close a portion of U.S. Highway 26 near Ririe starting Monday to install a pipe. The closure is expected to last for one week.

Enterprise Canal Company will install a pipe that will cross US-26 from milepost 347, just past the railroad tracks, to milepost 349 by the gas station. Due to the size of the pipe and the extent of the excavation required, traffic will be detoured onto US-26/State Highway 48 Business Loop through Ririe.

The Canal Company plans to complete work during the fall break to minimize the need for detouring buses or traffic at the high school.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.