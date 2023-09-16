Pocatello man sentenced on amended charges for brandishing BB gun - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man initially facing a felony charge for aggravated assault has been sentenced for a misdemeanor instead.

James Edward Hill, 20, pleaded guilty to an amended charge for exhibition of a weapon after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. At an August hearing, he was sentenced to 180 days time served by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn.

Hill was arrested in March 2022 after police responded to reports of a man flashing a gun during an interaction. The victim told police she was attempting to leave a parking lot when a man, later identified as Hill, stood in front of her car while “petting” a gun.

When officers found Hill, they learned the gun was a BB gun Hill had just purchased from an area sporting goods store.

In addition to his sentence of time served in jail, Hill was ordered to pay $357.50 in fees and fines.