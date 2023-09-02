Are sapsuckers damaging your trees? Here's how to tell - East Idaho News

One species of woodpecker that causes damage to trees in many backyards and woodlands is the sapsucker (Sphyrapicus spp.). There are two native sapsuckers in Idaho, the red-naped sapsucker (Sphyrapicus nuchalis) and the Williamson’s sapsucker (Sphyrapicus thyroideus). Other non-native sapsuckers can be found in Idaho as well, the red-breasted sapsucker (Sphyrapicus ruber) and the yellow-bellied sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius).

Sapsucker damage is easy to identify. They drill holes approximately one-quarter inch in diameter in vertical or horizontal rows. There are usually many holes very close together. Sometimes, their damage is confused with boring insects like bark beetles, but insect holes are usually smaller in diameter and are not in a uniform pattern. Damage done by sapsuckers may attract insects, leading to insect infestations by damaging insects.

Unlike woodpeckers that are looking for insects and focus on dead trees, sapsuckers focus on living trees. Sapsuckers are drilling for the sap of the tree and will occasionally eat insects. The holes made by sapsuckers reach just into the sapwood of the tree. The tree will react and produce sap to plug the hole, which brings the sapsucker back to feed on the sap, reopening the wound causing it to release more sap. On and on the cycle continue, weakening the tree and leaving it vulnerable to other problems like insects, fungi and bacteria.

Sapsuckers feed on both hardwoods and softwoods and prefer thin-barked trees like birch, aspen and maples, but will feed on over 1000 species of trees. Older conifers with thick and ridged bark are not as susceptible to sapsucker damage. Occasionally, sapsuckers will cause damage to wood siding, but this is not common.

The most common method of control is to wrap the tree with burlap around the affected area to discourage the sapsucker from returning. Sticky repellents applied to the bark of the tree are also used, as well as hanging shiny objects like pie tins or streamers to scare the birds away. These tactics may not be effective and may just push the sapsucker to a neighboring tree. Sapsuckers have a good memory, if a sapsucker appears to favor one tree, it may be best to leave it as a “sacrificial tree” to save the rest of your trees. Sapsuckers are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, so a permit would be required for lethal control.