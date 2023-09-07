Rigby man to unveil Junkyard of Terror next week - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

RIGBY

New haunted attraction opening in Rigby

Adam Boone, left, and Derek Ricks are the owners of Junkyard of Terror. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY – Halloween is one of Adam Boone’s favorite holidays, and opening a haunted house is something he’s wanted to do for many years.

This year, he’s making his dream into your nightmare.

Junkyard of Terror will open for the season on Sept. 15 at 198 North Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. One of Boone’s partners, Derek Ricks, opened an escape room in one section of the building last fall. It was once the home of Intermountain Auto Supply, a salvage yard that moved to 3009 North 15th East in Idaho Falls earlier this year.

As he and Derek discussed how to use the remaining space, they felt it would be an ideal spot for a spook alley and haunted house.

“The shelves and warehouses are spooky, and it just really lends itself to being a haunted house,” Boone tells EastIdahoNews.com.

And the 8-acre venue will stick with the junkyard theme.

“A junkyard dog, an automobile crusher, inventory on these shelves, characters that are representative of the automotive industry — we would like to use as many car props as we possibly can and really stick with that theme,” says Boone.

Boone says it will take about 30 minutes for customers to walk through the attraction once it’s complete. He and his partners are busy preparing for opening day and putting on the finishing touches. They’re excited to unveil it to the community. See a snippet of the haunted attraction in the video above.

See what lurks around the corner at the Junkyard of Terror in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The venue is intended to be a seasonal business that will run through Nov. 4. Boone wants it to be an annual attraction that gets better every year.

“If we have the response that we anticipate and are hoping for, we’re going to be able to increase significantly. What we’ve done so far is less than half of what we’re able to do. We believe we can do it again and make it twice as long and twice as exciting,” he says.

Although there is no age requirement, Boone says some of the content may be a bit violent for kids. He’s encouraging parents to accompany children under 12.

Junkyard of Terror will be open on the weekends from dusk until about midnight. Beginning Oct. 23, it will be open Monday through Saturday. The cost is $17, or $35 for a fast pass that puts customers at the front of the line. The owners are offering $10 admission on opening day while they work out the kinks.

“It’s been a lot of fun to work on. We really hope it’s a good community fixture. We’d like to be here for years to come. We’d love people’s feedback so that we can make it better … and provide a fun experience for everybody,” says Boone.

Skeletons in the car at Junkyard of Terror | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

Idaho Falls KeyBank vice president retiring after 40-year career; meet her replacement

Lynda Fennern, left, is retiring from KeyBank after a 40-year career. Stefan Stowell is her replacement. | Courtesy KeyBank

IDAHO FALLS – Lynda Fennern, vice president for commercial banking at KeyBank in Idaho Falls, is retiring after 40 years in the banking industry.

Her retirement is effective Sept. 8.

Fennern has worked with KeyBank for 35 years. She was an assistant branch manager at Valley Bank in 1992 when it was bought by KeyBank. She’s held numerous leadership positions at KeyBank and within the community.

She’s held leadership roles in numerous civic and nonprofits, including board roles with The Development Company, Civitans and Working Women’s Golf League, as well as a volunteer role with the Idaho Falls Rotary Club.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Idaho State University.

Stefan Stowell, a senior business banking manager at KeyBank, will replace Fennern. He has nearly a decade of commercial lending and business banking relationship management experience and has degrees in business management and accounting from LDS Business College.

He previously served in commercial banking roles at Zions Bank and Wells Fargo.

Stowell also serves as a youth sports coach and raises funds for Meals on Wheels through the Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show.

Idaho Central Credit Union opens branch in Rigby

New ICCU branch at 432 Farnsworth Way in Rigby | Courtesy ICCU

RIGBY – Idaho Central Credit Union is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch at 432 Farnsworth Way in Rigby.

This branch has a modern space that allows for several teller stations, financial service officers, and two private offices.

The architectural features include a well-insulated design, energy-efficient HVAC system, and natural lighting. It has two double stacked lanes with one ATM lane for quick drive-thru transactions.

From now until Oct. 31, members who visit the Rigby branch can be entered to win a 2023 Polaris Sportsman ATV.

For more information, call (800) 456-5067.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

