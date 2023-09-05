Special Needs Fair in Idaho Falls will help provide resources for families - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local mother knows it can be difficult for those with disabilities to get the resources they need. That’s why she is helping to organize a fair in Idaho Falls that’s aimed to help families and their loved ones.

Anastassia Rogers created a local support group for moms called “It Takes a Village in Idaho.” Click here to learn more about it.

It Takes a Village in Idaho will host a free event for anyone who wants to come called “Special Needs Fair 2023.” It will be on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Connections Therapy Centers off Elk Creek Drive in Idaho Falls.

Rogers previously put on an event called the “East Idaho Preschool Fair” in February. She said it was successful, and there were over 200 families in attendance. The event provided the opportunity to learn about the benefits of early childhood education and about the resources available in the area.

The Special Needs Fair won’t be about school but follows a similar concept.

“It’s getting a bunch of representatives from local resources that are available for people with disabilities and their families and getting them all in one place,” Rogers said. “So that they can come and chat with all of them and see what they have to offer and see if any of them have something that might benefit their lives or the lives of the person that they love.”

There will be several different organizations at the event, like Camp Hayden, The Children’s Adventure Center, Idaho Parents Unlimited and WIC, just to name a few.

“I have two siblings with disabilities who needed support their entire lives, and just having done that with them and helping navigate that system, I know that it could be so difficult,” Rogers said. “My master’s (degree) is in special ed, so even me having a degree in it, it’s still really difficult to know the extent of all the resources that are out there and if you qualify for them and how to get them going.”

In addition, at the same time and location as the event, there will be an “Adaptive and Assistive Product Swap.”

“It is a time that families–if they have any technology, things like walkers or magnified readers to help kiddos who are vision impaired read — any kind of that technology that their child no longer uses, they can bring it to the swap and look around and see,” she said. “They can bring their old equipment and then see if there is any new equipment that would fit their needs.”

All donated products need to be in good working condition, clean and ready for immediate use. She said the event is not limited to just children with disabilities. It’s for everyone of all ages.

“I just want to make it as easy for families as possible to get the support that they deserve,” Rogers said.