Sugar City company temporarily takes over Island Park water management - East Idaho News

BOISE — Seven public drinking water systems previously operated by Island Park Water Company are under new management, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. IPWC has been managing the water systems for these Island Park neighborhoods:

Valley View Subdivision

Aspen Ridge Subdivision

Shotgun North

Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision 5

Shotgun Kickapoo Subdivision 6

Shotgun South Stevens Lane

Goose Bay Estates

Big Springs Water Company LLC, based in Sugar City, has taken on the responsibility of dissolving Island Park Water Company, finding new ownership for the systems, and ensuring their proper operation. However, Big Springs Water’s role is temporary; it has a deadline of 60 days from Sept. 15 to provide a plan for liquidating and dissolving Island Park Water Company.

“Receivership is not intended to be permanent,” DEQ Drinking Water Bureau Chief Tyler Fortunati told EastIdahoNews.com.

In the long term, Island Park Water Company will either be sold or transferred to a new ownership entity. During this transition period, Big Springs Water Company will manage day-to-day operations, address customer complaints and tackle existing health hazards in the water systems.

The DEQ found “significant deficiencies” in the systems in November 2022 that kept customers from having safe, reliable water. E. coli was found in the water several times since then, and IPWC’s systems have been experiencing bouts of depressurization for some time. As a result, residents have been under several boil advisories and orders — some of which are still in place. This and other issues related to the maintenance of the seven water systems will need to be addressed so they comply with state and federal regulations.

The timeline for when affected residents can expect reliable, safe water remains uncertain. Big Springs Water needs time to assess financial capabilities, allocate finances, prioritize corrections and execute the necessary work, Fortunati said.

Weekly reports will be provided to the DEQ to track progress.

“Once the department begins receiving these reports, there will be a better understanding of potential timelines for health hazard corrections and restoration of reliable water,” he said.

There won’t be any service disruption beyond what’s happening currently for water users as a result of the receivership or ownership transfer. If customers have any questions, they may contact Big Springs Water at (208) 483-1973 or office@bigspringswaterco.com.