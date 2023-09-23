Why do people like crime stories? Dateline NBC's Josh Mankiewicz shares his thoughts from CrimeCon - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon is underway in Orlando this weekend with thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton is back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row. He’s moderating a panel at the convention entitled ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ featuring parents of children who have gone missing. They include Candice Cooley, the mother of missing Idaho man Dylan Rounds; David Robinson, the father of missing Arizona man Daniel Robinson, and Gabby Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, along with her step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt.

Nate will be posting behind-the-scenes videos from CrimeCon over the coming days featuring speakers and guests. Today Nate speaks with ‘Dateline NBC’ correspondent Josh Mankiewicz on why people are drawn to crime stories and what’s next for the iconic true-crime news program.

Watch their interview in the video player above.

You can watch interviews from CrimeCon Austin and CrimeCon Las Vegas here.