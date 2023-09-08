Woman crashes into Rigby Dollar Tree store - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A woman was not injured after accidentally crashing into Dollar Tree in Rigby Friday morning.

The 75-year-old from Rexburg was pulling into a parking spot when she accidentally stepped on the gas pedal of her 2020 Ford Explorer instead of the brake, according to Rigby Police Chief Allen Fuller. The SUV went over the curb and hit the corner of the building.

Minor damage was reported and Rigby QRU was called to check on the driver, who was fine. Nobody else was injured in the incident.