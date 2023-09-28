Woniya Thibeault, the first woman to win The History Channel's 'Alone: Frozen,' answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Woniya Thibeault competed on Season 6 of the ‘Alone’ series on The History Channel and three years after that challenge, she was invited to compete in a spin-off series, ‘Alone: Frozen.’ It brought six of the strongest participants from previous seasons to the rugged coastline of Labrador, Canada, to face the most extreme conditions in the series.

With her second Alone journey, Woniya made history in two ways: across her two stints in the wild, she set a new record for cumulative days on an Alone wilderness survival challenge, and she became the first woman to win one.

She recently released a book called ‘Never Alone’ and was in eastern Idaho recently. I was able to sit down with Woniya and ask her the following questions:

What is the biggest lesson you learned living alone in the wilderness for 73 days?

What was the hardest part of being alone and did you ever want to go up and go home?

What’s the first thing you did and the first thing you ate after you left the Arctic?

Why did you decide to write a book about your experience?

You were the runner-up on the Alone series – and then went on to win ‘Alone: Frozen.’ What did you do differently the second time around?

Would you do it again?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me and our audience about how to get through challenging times?

