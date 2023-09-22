Young man killed in crash on Highway 26; police looking for witnesses - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 12:08 p.m., on US26 at milepost 384.5, in Bonneville County.

A 25-year-old male, from Turnerville, Wyoming, was traveling west on US 26 in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox crossed into the eastbound lanes colliding with a 2005 Kenworth boom truck, driven by a 28-year-old male, of Rexburg.

The Equinox driver succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours in both directions.

Idaho State Police is seeking witnesses for this incident. If you have any information, call (208) 528-3400.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Swan Valley Fire Department, Idaho Falls Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department.