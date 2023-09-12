You're invited to take a look inside the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Karen Smith has spent several years walking through the doors of the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls and offering her time to help people in need. She loves it.

“It just makes me feel good to be around people and know that I am helping someone that needs help,” Smith said.

She tries to come every time the center is open. Her husband died about eight years ago, so it’s a place where she has been able to connect with other volunteers and give her talents and service.

Karen Smith helping to quilt on Tuesday inside the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“I have always liked to quilt and I like to sew too. I enjoy doing this,” Smith said. “It’s just a good place to be and a lot of good people to talk to.”

When you walk through the doors of the nonprofit, you will see a lot of work being done. There are several areas of volunteer workstations to choose from. You can quilt, sew, make toys, put together hygiene kits, and much more.

Some of the volunteers inside the nonprofit. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The non-denominational Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center is located off Northgate Mile. It started in 2010 in a church gym with a few volunteers. Now, the nonprofit has its own building and the directors — Mozelle and Don Neville — have loved serving and watching volunteers come.

“One thing that touches my heart is the people that come and work here. Some of them have been here as long as I have. It’s a place where they feel they are still needed, they can serve and visit. It’s been a real social outlet for a lot of them,” Mozelle Neville said. “When you come and you serve organizations that are in need, it’s amazing how you find joy.”

Mozelle Neville, one of the directors at Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center helps over 100 nonprofit organizations in multiple eastern Idaho and western Wyoming communities, including places like Andre’s House, Grand Teton Service Group, Hope’s Place, and Diamond Peak Health Care.

“It’s amazing the help that we can give the community and how much need there is out there,” Neville said.

Thousands of items have been made for those experiencing homelessness, addiction, and hardship in their lives.

In 2021, there were 62,793 deliveries made by the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, which included fleece blankets, weighted blankets, quilts, folder games, school bags, toys, and more. The items were valued at over a million dollars. There were 7,397 volunteers and 181,473 service hours given too.

Some of the toys that have been made. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We have had quite an impact. We are a source,” Neville said.

No one at the center is paid. They don’t sell anything either, Neville explained. The nonprofit survives on donations and grants.

Neville told EastIdahoNews.com there’s always a need for help, and that’s why she wants more people to know about the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center.

The public is invited to an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1415 Northgate Mile. People can tour the facility, work on a project, and have a treat.

“Come and see what goes on. Don’t let someone just tell you about the center. Come in and see what we are really about. They will fall in love with it,” said Neville. “We had one lady that came in. Her friend brought her, and she got involved. She said, ‘This has saved my life. It has given me new hope that I am still needed.'”

Open house event information.

As for Smith, she thinks it’s great for more people to know about the place she volunteers at.

“They might enjoy coming and helping too because it gives you a good feeling,” Smith said.

The Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center is open to volunteers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are always welcome too.

There are youth nights on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. by appointment.

“We have around over 80 youth that come almost every time. When they leave, they say, ‘Wow, that was fun! I want to tell my parents about it, they need to come.’ It’s been a great program,” Neville said.