1 dead, 3 hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision in western Idaho - East Idaho News

MIDVALE — One person is dead and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision south of Midvale Monday morning.

It happened at 7:54 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 101 in Washington County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. Midvale is about 22 miles north of Weiser in western Idaho.

ISP did not identify anyone involved, but the news release says a 47-year-old man from Nampa, who had another man with him in a silver Dodge Caravan, was headed north on Highway 95. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and hit a blue Dodge Caravan head on, which was headed in the opposite direction.

A 51-year-old woman from Midvale was driving the blue Dodge. She had a 23-year-old man from Logan, Utah in the vehicle with her.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt, according to ISP. The people inside the silver Dodge were flown to a local hospital. The male passenger died from his injuries. The condition of the driver is not clear.

The people inside the blue Dodge were taken in an ambulance to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The highway was blocked for about three and a half hours while first responders assessed the situation and cleaned up the wreckage.

ISP is still investigating.