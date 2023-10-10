Careful…that may not be the trophy bull you think it is - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — You pull the binoculars up to your eyes and, lo and behold, that blurry brown object just off the side of the road appears to be an elk. And not just any elk — a massive six-point bull. Or so it seems.

Taking a shot on that suspiciously still bull might seem tempting, but it could also be a very costly mistake that causes you to lose your money and your hunting license.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers deploy “artificial simulated animals” during hunting season to catch law-breaking hunters. Commonly called ASAs, they are lifelike copies of deer, elk and other game species that look and act like the real thing.

Simulated animals are used to address complaints of spotlighting, trespassing and road hunting.

“This is similar to other law enforcement agencies watching an intersection based on reports of frequent instances of failing to stop at a stop sign, or monitoring speed compliance using radar,” Wooten said.

Anyone found guilty of shooting an artificial animal may lose his or her license, face a fine up to $1,000 and possible six months in jail. Shooters will pay a $50 restitution penalty to help maintain the decoys.

Violations that accompany this activity include shooting from a road, trespassing, shooting from a motorized vehicle and more. These unlawful activities generate the highest numbers of complaints from other hunters and non-hunting citizens. Due to the unique circumstances required to detect these violations using routine patrols, most states and Canadian provinces started using ASAs in the late 1980s.