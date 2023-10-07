CEI enrollment expected to 'boom' with new Idaho LAUNCH Grant - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from College or Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is gearing up for a surge in student enrollment for the upcoming fall semester, thanks to the much-anticipated unveiling of the Idaho LAUNCH Grant. Idaho LAUNCH, a game-changing grant initiative, aims to alleviate financial barriers and empower Idaho’s graduating high school seniors to pursue higher education dreams by covering 80% of tuition and fees, up to a maximum of $8,000, at eligible institutions.

Applications for this incredible opportunity will be accepted starting October 3rd. To qualify, aspiring students must be Idaho residents and graduates of an Idaho High School or equivalent. They should be enrolled in or have applied to an in-demand career program at an eligible Idaho institution and intend to begin their enrollment by the fall semester immediately following graduation. Additionally, candidates are required to complete a Career Pathway Plan or equivalent.

With an impressive funding pool of approximately 75 million dollars, Idaho LAUNCH is expected to grant between 9,000 and 10,000 awards annually. This substantial financial support will undoubtedly open doors for countless students, enabling them to pursue higher education without the burden of excessive debt.

“College of Eastern Idaho is an ideal conduit for utilizing the Idaho LAUNCH funding, given our commitment to providing high quality education at the most affordable rate in the state,” noted CEI President Rick Aman. He emphasized that this opportunity aligns perfectly with the college’s mission to equip students with in-demand skills, significantly enhancing their employability prospects upon graduation.

Idaho LAUNCH recipients at CEI will have access to an array of over 100 qualifying programs, covering in-demand careers such as healthcare, technology, cyber security, trades, business and more. The grant will cover a full two years of education at CEI. Since its inception in 2017, CEI has always emphasized timely completion of a credential and no debt for students. Launch greatly compliments the college’s dedication to supporting students throughout their academic journeys.

Moreover, CEI guarantees 100% admission acceptance for Idaho graduates, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to providing accessible education opportunities for local students. Using the Idaho LAUNCH Grant at CEI not only ensures high-quality education but also offers an unparalleled affordability compared to other institutions in the state.

In addition to its extensive program offerings, CEI is renowned for its supportive learning environment and a range of student support services. These include career counseling, academic advising, financial aid assistance, and tutoring, all designed to ensure a holistic and fulfilling educational experience.

College of Eastern Idaho eagerly anticipates the positive impact of the Idaho LAUNCH program on the educational landscape, reinforcing its dedication to providing accessible and excellent higher education to students within the region.

For more information about Idaho LAUNCH please visit CEI LAUNCH or Next Steps Idaho LAUNCH Grant.