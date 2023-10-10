Driver crashes into river after falling asleep near Swan Valley, police say - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:11 a.m. on Tuesday eastbound US26 at milepost 375, near Swan Valley.

A 23-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving eastbound in a Chevrolet 5500 box truck on US26 near milepost 375. The driver fell asleep and went off the right shoulder and over-turned into the river. There was no fuel leakage from the vehicle.

It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.