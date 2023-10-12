EIRMC announces program for teens struggling with mental health - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Behavioral Health Center at EIRMC has launched an outpatient program for teens who are experiencing mental health setbacks.

The Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), aims to help teens who struggle with issues like anxiety, depression, stress, trauma and suicidal ideation that impact their school, relationships, family and community.

According to a news release from EIRMC, IOP is for adolescents who need a higher level of care than traditional outpatient therapy.

“One of the main points that we try to work on at EIRMC is the care and improvement of human life. So adding this IOP service just helps to extend the amount and types of services that we have to be able to help the community and the people and patients that we serve,” says Brett Nelson, clinical manager of adolescent services at the Behavioral Health Center at EIRMC. “It’s another level of care that we’re adding to the community that we have very little of.”

Anyone ages 12 to 17 can attend a group therapy three times per week with peers experiencing similar challenges.

EIRMC says it is a structured environment led by a licensed therapist and may include medication management, if deemed necessary.

“Historically, there has been an uncovered gap in services for adolescents who may not need a high level of inpatient care but who are struggling to maintain healthy functioning while only seeing a professional once a week in an outpatient setting,” says Nelson in the release. “Adding an IOP service bridges that gap and gives another option for adolescents who need just a few more hours of support in a week to manage their lives.”

The treatment will focus on creating skills to manage stress, anxiety, and depression effectively. According to the release, those in the treatment will learn to develop social skills, self-awareness, self-esteem, and build healthy communication and boundaries.

The Adolescent IOP program meets Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. To schedule a consultation, call (208) 227-2555.