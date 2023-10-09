Gas prices go down in Idaho, could continue to drop in the coming days - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — Idaho drivers may feel a bit more optimistic the next time they fill up.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.05, which is nine cents less than a week ago and 11 cents less than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.70 per gallon, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 12 cents less than a month ago.

“Hopefully, this is the signal that the floodgates are about to open and real savings will start pouring in,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We could see the state average drop below the $4 mark in a matter of days, and in some parts of Idaho that’s already the case.”

The Gem State ranks 8th in the U.S. for most expensive fuel behind California ($5.80), Washington ($5.02), Nevada ($4.92), Hawaii ($4.84), Oregon ($4.65), Alaska ($4.60), and Arizona ($4.50).

At the end of last week, the cost of crude oil dipped to $82 per barrel, partly in response to a significant drop in gasoline demand and a build in fuel inventories. But the West Texas Intermediate benchmark is back above $86 per barrel today, and AAA says that both crude and gasoline prices could be shaky over the next few weeks.

“Like a passionate sports fan, we may experience the full range of emotions at the pump this fall, including the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” Conde said. “As weather and market conditions go, so go the gas prices that we’ll pay in the run-up to Thanksgiving. But overall, we anticipate a downward trend.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise – $4.07

Coeur d’Alene – $4.15

Franklin – $4.19

Idaho Falls – $3.95

Lewiston – $4.03

Pocatello – $4.00

Rexburg – $4.09

Twin Falls – $3.99