It has been almost a month and this local teen is still missing. Have you seen him? - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — It has been nearly a month since a teenager went missing.

Joseph Stubbs, 16, was last seen on Sept. 5 walking in St. Anthony city limits, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is still active, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle told EastIdahoNews.com on Monday.

Joseph is believed to be in Utah. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He may have a gray and black backpack and a baseball cap.

He is 5’8 and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a visible scar under his left eye.

Quayle said if the public sees him, please report to local law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.