Jalisco's offers flavorful Mexican favorites, delicious desserts and so much more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Stop in Jalisco’s just about any time and you’ll likely find a steady stream of hungry customers looking for a bite of delicious authentic Mexican food.

Walls inside the entrance of the 17th Street location are covered with dining awards earned over the years as the restaurant has been voted “Best Mexican Food” more times than you can count.

Queso Fundido is a popular option offered at Jalisco’s. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Every meal begins with fresh chips and salsa, made in-house daily with tomato sauce, white and green onions, cilantro and “secret” spices. Beans are served with the salsa and if you’re looking for an extra cheesy dish to dip your chips in, the queso fundido is the way to go. It’s made of Mexican Chorizo, a type of pork sausage, and melted cheese topped with tomatoes and onions. It’s delicious!

Jalisco’s offers traditional favorites like burritos, enchiladas, tacos and nachos. One of the most popular meals is the Pollo a la Diabla – hot and spicy boneless chicken breast sautéed in a red hot spicy salsa with mushrooms and vegetables. Stuff a tortilla full of the chicken and everything melts in your mouth.

There are numerous options while dining at Jalisco’s but be sure you leave room for dessert. The churro cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce and the new mango moose cake will have you wanting to visit just to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Churro cheesecake | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Mango moose cake | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Get a visual taste of our visit to Jaliso’s by watching the video in the player above.

The Mexican restaurant has two locations in Idaho Falls at 2107 East 17th Street and 325 River Parkway. They are open:

Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri. & Sat.: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

You can see the menu and learn more about Jalisco’s here.