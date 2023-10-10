Little orders flags to be flown at half-staff - East Idaho News

BOISE — Governor Brad Little has ordered both the U.S. and State of Idaho flags be flown at half-staff to honor the people who lost their lives, including American citizens, in the attacks committed against Israel by Hamas.

“Idaho stands firmly with our ally, Israel. We wholly support Israel’s defensive actions against the terrorist actions of Hamas. Idahoans, join me in praying for peace,” Little said in a news release.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday.