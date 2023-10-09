Local man gets probation for trying to steal occupied vehicle - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who tried to steal a vehicle from a woman in Pocatello has been ordered to serve felony probation.

Jaiten Lee Moss, 25, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for burglary and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, an additional felony for robbery was dismissed.

At a hearing Monday, Moss was sentenced to four years felony probation by District Judge Rick Carnaroli, with separate prison sentences of one year and two to five years suspended.

Moss was arrested in February after attempting to steal a woman’s car near a grocery store on South 4th Avenue. The woman told police Moss tried to get into her car while she was in it, but she was able to fight him off. She said Moss ran away after she poured a drink on him.

Officers located Moss, who was noted as being “highly intoxicated,” nearby. He attempted to run from the officers, who chased him down and took him into custody.

In addition to probation, Moss was ordered to pay $1,503 in fees and fines for the burglary and resisting arrest.

Moss also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of petty theft connected to the same incident. For that charge, he was sentenced to nine days of time served and an additional $157.50 in fees and fines.