Man charged with drug trafficking after police find over 3 pounds of meth in his home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was arrested after police searched his home and found over three pounds of illegal drugs.

Timothy Scott Karaff, 59, was charged with felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine or amphetamine and felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Idaho Falls Police executed a search warrant at a home on Gladstone Street on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Before searching the house, Karaff was detained and reportedly admitted to a sergeant that there was a “large quantity of methamphetamine inside of the residence and said all of it belonged to him,” according to court documents.

Inside the home, officers reportedly found a safe on the main bedroom floor.

Karaff gave officers the key to the safe, and inside, they found “two large gallon-sized bags that contained (a) white crystalline substance.”

According to police reports, one of the bags was almost full, while the other was closer to empty.

Officers also found “two stacks of United States Currency” inside the safe, along with “two large shards of (a) white crystalline substance on the dresser of the bedroom.”

On the bed, officers found an “additional smaller bag of (a) white crystalline substance.”

Later, an officer tested the larger bag, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the substances was 3.13 pounds or 1420 grams. The larger bag alone, weighed 2.9 pounds or 1318 grams.

Officers also found an AR-15 firearm in the closet near the bedroom. Karaff reportedly said it was his, and he didn’t know if it was stolen.

Karaff also admitted he was a convicted felon but said it was from so long ago that he “thought he was allowed to own a firearm now.”

After searching court records, officers learned that Karaff pleaded guilty and was sentenced for burglary in Ada County in 2005.

Karaff was then arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $30,000.

He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 11. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Karaff has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.