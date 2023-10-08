Police release body cam footage of Tupac Shakur murder suspect's arrest - East Idaho News

Davis has described himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting. | Las Vegas Police Department

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Las Vegas police have released body cam footage from the arrest of the man charged in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. The footage captured Sept. 29 shows the initial moments of Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ arrest.

Shakur was gunned down in 1996, when he was 25. He was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight and they waiting at a red light when the Cadillac pulled up next to them.

In his memoir, Davis said he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had slipped the weapon used in the killing into the backseat, from where he said the shots were fired.

Davis has described himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting. He was taken into custody early in the morning on Friday, September 29, on suspicion of murder.

