Seniors enjoy a trip to the backcountry at Harriman State Park - East Idaho News

REXBURG — In a picturesque display of unity with nature and a deep appreciation for the outdoors, the residents of The Homestead Assisted Living gathered before dawn to embark on a unique adventure through the heart of Harriman State Park. With the guiding expertise of Russ Little with Dry Ridge Outfitters, the residents rode a horse-drawn wagon amidst the tranquil beauty of nature in eastern Idaho.

Harriman State Park is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, abundant wildlife, and pristine wilderness. It is a sanctuary for nature enthusiasts, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Residents, clad in warm attire and armed with binoculars and cameras, gathered at the park’s entrance as the first light of dawn painted the sky with hues of orange and pink. The air was brisk and filled with anticipation and excitement as they boarded the wagons, eager to explore the park’s hidden gems.

As the wagons meandered through Harriman State Park’s winding trails, the serenity of the surroundings enveloped the riders. The scent of pine trees, rustling of the golden and ruby red leaves, steam rising off the water, bald eagles soaring above, the gentle clip-clop of hooves against the earth, and the majestic sound of bull elk bugling nearby made for a magical adventure.

As our elk guides began to bugle, their enchanting melodies resonated through the wilderness. As if on cue, a bull elk emerged from the dense forest. His antlers silhouetted against the golden sunlight, and charging straight for us.

Gasps of awe and admiration filled the air as the residents watched in wonder. For many, this encounter fulfilled a dream that they thought they would never get to experience again with these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

“The wagon ride was truly an enchanting experience,” said a Homestead resident who participated in the event. “Seeing those elk up close and hearing them bugle was nothing short of magical. It’s a memory I’ll carry with me forever.”

As the wagons made their way back to the park’s entrance, the residents couldn’t help but reflect on the beauty and tranquility of Harriman State Park and the unique experience they had shared.

The Homestead would like to give a big thanks to Dry Ridge Outfitters for accommodating our large group, and taking such good care of us.