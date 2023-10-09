Shepherds Inn celebrates 25 years with beefed up whole cow giveaway - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Celebrating their humble beginnings in 1998 as a home for young pregnant women in Roberts to becoming a primary non-profit pregnancy support center in the region, Shepherds Inn is highlighting 25 years of lives impacted through their supportive and educational pregnancy and parenting program that emphasizes one-on-one client care.

Now is the public’s chance to help kick off the next 25 years of growth by supporting the Shepherds Inn keystone fundraiser, the annual Win The Whole Cow raffle. Ticket sales are open now through Oct. 31 with winners announced in early November.

“It is incredible to think about how many lives have been impacted by our program, both parents and children, in the past 25 years” says Shepherd’s Inn Executive Director, Julie Zahn. “Our organization has adapted and changed to meet the growing and ever-changing needs of our clients.”

“That being said, our program’s demand is greater than ever, and we rely upon this fundraiser and are asking that everyone join us in our ticket sales efforts. This year we’re shooting for the moon with a goal of raising $25,000 to celebrate our 25 years of service.”

The Shepherd’s Inn relies upon the tremendous contribution from their advocate and annual benefactor, Melaleuca’s founder and CEO, Frank VanderSloot. Every year Vandersloot purchases the 4H premium steer and donates it directly to the Win the Whole Cow raffle. Another invaluable contributor is Thieman’s Meats who provides the cutting, wrapping and storage of the beef until the Whole Cow winner is announced. The grand prize alone is valued at over $5,000 with an additional $5,000 in prizes and items to be claimed as well.

To shoot for the moon and purchase raffle tickets to Win the Whole Cow raffle fundraiser which includes not only the chance to win an entire beef cow, but multiple themed gift baskets and other valuable prizes altogether valued at over $10k, use this link: https://shepherdsinn.org/win-the-whole-cow/

To learn more about the raffle or to make a corporate or private donation call (208) 525-2014.