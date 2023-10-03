Tasty Tuesday: Pulled pork sliders for Game Day - East Idaho News

What do you get when you pair tender and juicy slow-cooked pulled pork with homemade bread rolls and homemade slaw? Deliciously easy pulled pork sliders, perfect for your next game day extravaganza!

Recipe Ingredients

Crockpot pulled pork

A pork roast (about five pounds)

Salt

Pepper

Brown sugar

Apple cider vinegar

Crushed red pepper flakes

Hot sauce

Easy yeast rolls

All-purpose flour

Sugar

Salt

Instant yeast

Vegetable shortening

Eggs

Melted unsalted butter

Vinegar slaw

Green cabbage/coleslaw mix

White vinegar

Sugar

How to Make Pulled Pork Sliders

Make Crockpot Pulled Pork

Put the pork roast in the slow cooker and add salt and pepper. Pour in the cider vinegar. Cover with a lid and cook on low for 12 hours (I cook it overnight). Remove the pork roast from the crockpot and shred it with forks (this will be very easy). Drain juices from the slow cooker, reserving two cups of liquid. Return pulled pork to the slow cooker. To the reserved liquid add the brown sugar, hot sauce, and crushed pepper flakes. Stir well. Pour over shredded pork and place the lid back on the crockpot. Place on low or warm setting until ready to serve. Can be made ahead of time, refrigerated, and reheated in the microwave.

Bake Yeast Rolls

Place dry ingredients (sugar, salt, 2 cups of flour, and yeast) in a large mixing bowl. Cut in shortening with a long-tined fork. Add eggs, beating them lightly with a fork before stirring them in. Add the remaining flour, melted butter, and water. Stir together well. The dough will look like a big old lumpy blob. Cover with a dish towel and let it sit in a warm place for 20 minutes. Pat the dough out into a rectangle that’s about 3/4-inch thick. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter. Place each roll into a greased 9×13 baking dish and cover them with a towel. Let them rise for another 20 minutes. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Brush hot rolls with additional melted butter.

Make Vinegar Slaw

Place chopped or shredded cabbage in a large bowl. Add vinegar and sugar, and stir. Cover the cabbage mixture and place it in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight before serving. So feel free to make it when you make the pulled pork. It will make more juice over time.

Assemble Pulled Pork Sliders

Place a serving of pulled pork and a serving of vinegar slaw on each slider bun. Then serve.

