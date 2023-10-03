The Culver's Curderburger was originally an April Fool's Joke. Now it's on the menu and we tried it. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It started as an April Fool’s Day joke but was such a hit that Culver’s is bringing it back for a limited time.

The CurderBurger is a “one-of-a-kind cheesy delight” hamburger topped with a crown of golden fried cheese made of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs.

Culver’s teased its cheese-loving guests with the imaginary delight on April 1, 2021. It was a joke but after countless demands from guests and even a Change.org petition, the fast food chain released a limited amount of CurderBurgers for a single day.

The burger was a massive hit and now it’s back for the month of October in honor of National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Craig Smith, the General Manager of the Idaho Falls Culver’s, invited our team to try the Curderburger – and taste speciality cinnamon sugar pretzel bites with salted caramel sauce. Check out the video in the player above!

Learn more about the CurderBurger here.