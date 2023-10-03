Trial delayed for woman accused of sending sexually explicit photos to teenager's parents - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER – The trial for a woman accused of sending sexually explicit photos to the parents of a teenager has been postponed.

Kellie Lyn Wilson, 48, is charged with five counts of felony willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material. A jury trial was set for Sept. 25, but it was not held and now a scheduling conference has been set for Thursday.

The investigation began in November when a Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy met with a woman who reportedly received sexually explicit photos of her minor daughter from Wilson over Facebook Messenger. Wilson allegedly found five images on a relative’s phone and sent them to the girl’s parents.

Investigators identified three of the photos as child sexually exploitative material and two were considered “child erotica.”

A search warrant was served on Wilson last November and her phone was sent to Idaho State Police Forensics for a digital extraction. In December, investigators received the extraction results, which showed the images of the minor that were sent from Wilson to the girl’s mother.

Wilson was arrested in February and posted $25,000 bond. Though she has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If found guilty, she could face up to 50 years in prison.