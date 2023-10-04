Two plead not guilty as new details emerge about brawl at Idaho Falls park - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Court documents reveal new details about a brawl at Kate Curley Park last weekend that led to multiple charges.

Kamron Scott Russell, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. Taja Chryslin Floyd, 20, was charged with a misdemeanor no-contact order violation.

On Sept. 29, around 8:51 p.m., Idaho Falls Police were called to the park near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue after a reporting party said there was a fight involving multiple people.

Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old woman called police to report that Floyd was following her near the Fairbridge Inn on Lindsey Boulevard, according to court documents.

The reporting woman said a protection order was in place between herself and Floyd. Later, the two women reportedly met at Kate Curley Park, both with their respective groups of friends, and a fight ensued.

When officers arrived, witnesses said there was a baseball bat and a knife involved.

According to police, two men had head injuries and one man had reportedly been stabbed in the upper back.

Two men were transported to EIRMC and the other man was taken to EIRMC by a relative.

Shortly after the fight, police received a call that a man at Ravsten Stadium at Idaho Falls High School was claiming he had been injured in a fight at Kate Curley Park.

He reportedly stopped people and asked to use their phones while complaining about a broken hand and ribs.

Officers found the man and identified him as Russell. When they asked if he needed help, Russell reportedly declined. Police asked if they could pat him down for weapons when Russell reportedly took off running and jumped over multiple fences, eventually escaping.

At the park, officers found a baseball bat, a tire iron, and a broken ice scraper near a patch of blood on the grass.

Later, Russell showed up at Idaho Falls Community Hospital to talk to the officers. He reportedly admitted that he had run from officers but denied hurting anyone.

Officers asked the victims if they could identify the person who stabbed one of the men. After showing Russell, they both confirmed it was him who reportedly stabbed the man with a broken ice scraper and hit another in the head and back with a baseball bat.

Russell was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a bond of $20,000. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. 2 and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10. If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison.

Floyd was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a bond of $5,000. She pleaded not guilty on Oct. 2, posted bail, and was released. She is expected to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 18. If convicted, she could face up to 1 year in prison.

Though Russell and Floyd have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.