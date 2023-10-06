We honor a man for Feel Good Friday who helped a toddler found walking alone on a busy road - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a man named Dallin who helped a toddler in a dangerous situation. The message said:

A few weeks ago, Dallin was a passenger in our car heading to lunch. At the intersection of Fremont and Higham Street, we observed a small child (approximately 18 months old), barefoot and in a diaper, walking westbound on Higham Street attempting to cross the busy street of Fremont Avenue. No adults were around and traffic was passing this intersection at high speed. My wife stopped the car, put on the hazard warning lights, and stopped in the fast lane. Without regard to his own safety, Dallin jumped out of the car, warned and stopped oncoming traffic, ran to the child, picked him up and ran up Higham to get the child out of the roadway. Idaho Falls Police responded and the child was reunited with the parents. We strongly believe Dallin saved the small child from being struck by traffic, and was not worried about his own safety.

We decided to surprise Dallin for Feel Good Friday and thank him for his actions. Check out the video in the player above!